In a gallery far, far away May the Fourth will be celebrated with QVMadness.
May the Fourth, also known as Star Wars Day, is a celebration of all things Star Wars and the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery will be having a sci-fi takeover.
The museum at Inveresk will be open until 7pm with a range of activities and programs on offer, with visitors encouraged to wear their best cosplay costume to the event.
READ MORE: Tamar street development heads to tribunal
QVMAG general manager Shane Fitzgerald is an avid Star Wars fan and excited for the museum to host the sci-fi event.
"We want to celebrate all those things throughout the year that are special on May the Fourth, for some of us it's a very special day for obvious reasons," he said.
"What better way to celebrate that than here at QVMAG where we can embrace your inner sci-fi nerd, all things sci-fi madness and bring everyone along to have a really good time."
From Sci-Fi themed portrait drawings with Tasmanian artist Ben Winwood, a cosplay costume competition, drawing workshops, and space 'craft' sessions through to an evening Astronomer Q&A in the Launceston Planetarium; there's something for space explorers of all ages to enjoy at QVMadness: a Sci-Fi takeover of QVMAG.
Tasmanian Litesaber Alliance will be in attendance at the event, welcoming people and performing some demonstrations.
From the alliance, Dan Chugg said May the Fourth was a great day to enjoy Star Wars.
Mr Chugg has been cosplaying since 2011, said the event was a great opportunity for people to wear their favourite cosplays.
"Cosplaying is a way for people to embrace something they admire into their lives," he said.
"It's just fun."
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said there was a strong sci-fi fan community in Launceston.
"We think this will be a great event, in the past it has been a hive of activity at QVMAG and we know that will be the case this year as well," he said.
Activities start at 3pm with sci-fi portraits with Ben Winwood.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.