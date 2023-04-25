After his son Matthew died from a forklift accident, Guy Hudson decided to spend the next few years of his life advocating for worker safety.
Four years ago, he founded the Tasmanian Workers Commemorative Park in Elizabeth Gardens to remember those who have died in their workplaces.
The project was partially funded and has now received further funds to be completed.
On Friday, Guy Hudson will be announcing the plans for the park to be completed and hopes that members of the community will turn up for a short service and to release some balloons in remembrance of workers who have died at work.
He hopes to see people who have lost a loved one at work.
April 28 also marks International Workers Memorial Day to remember workers who have died or been injured at work.
At the moment the park has a walkway and a large boulder installation.
Mr Hudson doesn't want the project to be seen as an "undesirable place" but one where people can rememeber the "good times"
The project was "really intended to be a park where you could walk through a pathway and you could reflect on the different industries through art installations," said Unions Tasmania Secretary Jessica Munday.
The extra funding will also go towards creating a barbecue area, toilets and paths in the garden.
The park can be an important site of reflection for families like the Hudsons and as reminders to the community about the need for work safety, Ms Munday said.
Unions Tasmania intends to the use the space as an educative opportunity for students and workers, Ms Munday said.
"I think it serves as a really strong reminder to the community about the consequences of not taking safety seriously," she said.
She also hopes that it will be a starting point for conversations around work rights and work safety and contribute to the overall goal of improving safety in the workplace.
Mr Hudson and Ms Munday hope to see people at the event on Friday 28 April at 8am.
Ms Munday hopes that that injured workers and the families of deceased workers "will feel like this is for them."
She also hopes to see community and political representatives as "a message to families and workers that safety is valued by the people who make the laws that are supposed to protect them."
"But we welcome anyone who wants to show respect to workers who didn't come home and who wants to lend their support to workplace safety as a worthy issue," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.