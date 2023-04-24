The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Vietnam veteran Terry Holmes commemorates the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated April 25 2023 - 7:35am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vietnam veteran Terry Holmes on the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Vietnam veteran Terry Holmes on the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War. Picture by Phillip Biggs

This Anzac Day commemorates the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.