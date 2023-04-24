This Anzac Day commemorates the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War.
Half a century on, Launceston resident and Vietnam veteran Terry Holmes recalled his time in service as something he "had to do."
Mr Holmes was just 21 when his birthday, coincidentally April 25, was called upon as part of the birthday ballot.
Most 20-year-old Australian men had to register for national service between 1965 and 1972, where numbered wooden marbles were drawn by lottery from a barrel.
"If your birthdate was drawn, you had to do two years of national service," he said.
"I got called up in 1969 and served in the inventory of the Seventh Battalion of the Royal Australian Regiment.
"When I was first called up, I was only 21, but having said that, there were a lot more who were even younger than me."
Coming from a family of veterans, Mr Holmes felt it was his duty to serve; his father was a prisoner of war in WWII, while his grandfather served at Gallipoli in WWI.
"It felt like something I had to do when I was called up, I didn't have a choice," he said.
"And at the time, I thought it would be a big adventure. I hadn't even heard of Vietnam, and really, I had no idea what to expect.
READ MORE:
"Of course, it was a different story when I got there."
Looking back, after many years of reflection, he said the war was a "futile exercise".
"As the years went by, I started to feel a bit dirty about Vietnam," Mr Holmes said.
"I mean, we sent troops to a country and created mayhem, and for what? I'm not sure anything was achieved by it.
"And I don't think we've really learnt from it, with conflicts like Afghanistan and Iraq.
"It continues to be a rich man's war and a poor man's fight."
With Anzac Day services returning to tradition after three years of COVID-19 restrictions, Mr Holmes said he looked forward to seeing the community turn out to commemorate all veterans.
"To me, Anzac Day is a day of reflection," he said.
"A day to remember all veterans from all wars. Not just the fallen but the living too.
"Many were injured in the war and are still about coping in their own way. Everyone copes differently."
More than 60,000 Australians served in Vietnam, with 3000 wounded and 523 lost their lives in the longest conflict Australia was ever involved in during the 20th Century.
"The only good thing to follow, I suppose, is that conscription wouldn't happen in today's day and age," he said.
"A lot of things were curtailed in the 1960s, and I think national service being one of them is for the best."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.