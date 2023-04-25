Launceston police are seeking witnesses to a spate of pre-dawn burglaries across Newnham on Anzac Day.
Officers say they were called to the University of Tasmania Newnham campus about 1.11am on April 25 after reports of several vehicle break-ins.
These were spread out across the car park, according to police.
A further two vehicle break-ins, this time at the Alanvale Road TAFE campus were also reported to police at 1.17am.
Launceston Police Station investigators have requested anybody who has had their vehicle broken into to come forward.
Anybody who saw a grey Mazda Bravo Utility with a "distinctive" noisy exhaust system in the Newnham or Mowbray areas at the time of the alleged burglaries has also been asked to make themselves known to police.
Information can also be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers online or by calling 131 444.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.