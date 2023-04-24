City of Launceston chief executive officer Michael Stretton claims the use of community partnerships to combat graffiti crime is more effective than the 2012 Graffiti Task Force.
The city of Launceston council's graffiti fighting efforts are combining the use of police along with encouraging public art.
The city of Launceston Council responded to concerns about graffiti in the area raised through question time by Launceston Legislative Council member Rosemary Armitage, who is currently campaigning for re-election.
One instance mentioned was how the recently opened Tatler Lane café, which already had some graffiti.
Chief Officer Stretton responded by saying while the council worked with Tasmania Police, they also worked with the community.
"The City of Launceston has a zero tolerance approach to graffiti and works with Tasmania Police and the local community and relevant agencies to support and generate activities that draw on social and environmental approaches to prevent, reduce and remove graffiti," he said.
Tasmania Police data on recorded offences for graffiti are low, with nine instances in the Launceston area reported to police between February to April this year.
"We conduct proactive patrols across the city, including the CBD and shopping precincts, using high visibility foot and vehicle patrols," a Tasmania Police spokesperson said.
Graffiti in the city is monitored by the council's cleansing crew, who perform various functions within the CBD daily.
READ MORE: Stepping into the world as a trans woman
Mr Stretton said any offensive graffiti was removed as soon as practical from council-owned facilities. However, the council do not have the legal authority to remove tagging or graffiti from public or privately owned buildings.
"When graffiti is reported or noticed on private land, the council will write to the owner," he said.
"We provide the advice to remove or paint over the graffiti quickly. Research shows that removal within 24 to 48 hours deters further graffiti vandalism."
Mr Stretton said there are spaces open for legal graffiti, including the Royal Park graffiti wall.
"There are also legalised murals and other forms of street art on many privately owned buildings, which add to the unique streetscape of Launceston," he said.
Mr Stretton said preventing graffiti requires everyone in the community to be active and take ownership of the problem.
"At this stage, it's not intended to investigate the establishment of a graffiti task force. Rather, we would continue to engage with the community safety partnership, which has been more forward with dealing with this in recent times," he said.
Deputy mayor Matthew Garwood and Cr Hugh McKenzie also highlighted the use of public art strategies to combat graffiti.
Community development manager Dan Ryan said the council was doing a fair bit of work in the public art space.
"There are a few projects in works with the cultural advisory committee," Mr Ryan said.
"One is reviewing a street art lane and there is the identification of some key sites across the city, whether it be council-owned or privately owned sites that we can utilise for public art."
The council's public art policy is also key in a diversion strategy to graffiti vandalism.
Mr Ryan said a part of the philosophy of this project was good public art reduces the instances of tagging and graffiti vandalism.
Tasmania Police encourage people who witness graffiti activity to report it to police on 131 444 or via Crime Stoppers crimestopperstas.com.au.
Graffiti can also be reported to the council's customer service desk, email or via snap, send, solve.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.