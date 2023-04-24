The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Big turnout for 2023 Anzac Day dawn service

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated April 25 2023 - 9:09am, first published 7:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hundreds gathered at the Launceston Cenotaph for the 108th Dawn Service. Picture by Rod Thompson
Hundreds gathered at the Launceston Cenotaph for the 108th Dawn Service. Picture by Rod Thompson

Thousands gathered together under the red glow of the Cenotaph for the annual Launceston Anzac Day dawn service Tuesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.