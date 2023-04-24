Thousands gathered together under the red glow of the Cenotaph for the annual Launceston Anzac Day dawn service Tuesday morning.
In it's 108th year the solemn morning reflects on the sacrifices of the estimated 8,709 Australians who died in Gallipoli, and acknowledges the sacrifices made by diggers across all wars.
Guest speaker Australian Army Major General Dave Chalmers said we also remembered and paid tribute to all those who have served and sacrificed.
"Especially all 103,000 Australians who have given their lives in conflicts," Mr Chalmers said.
"All of them had a family, friends and a rich fulfilling life that was cut short.
"We remember also those who continue to suffer through their physical or mental scars including those next of kin, whose grief and sense of loss can never be erased."
He said Anzac Day was not merely a date or remote campaign, but a spirit.
"It's a time to reflect on the past generation of Australians who in hardship displayed courage, discipline, self reliance, self sacrifice, resourcefulness and friendship."
Launceston RSL President Graeme Barnett said it was wonderful to see so many people at this year's service.
"There's a lot more here today than in previous years and it's nice to see some of you give a stuff," Mr Barnett said.
