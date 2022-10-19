Two-time South Launceston premiership player Jack Maher is pumped to take the club's senior coaching reins next year.
And his tenure has started with a bang.
The Bulldogs, an NTFA premier outfit, have recruited Launceston triple premiership stars Jay Blackberry and Brendan Taylor.
Blackberry, who has signed as a playing-assistant coach, is the State League games record-holder with 234 matches to his name.
The midfielder/forward returns to the club where he played his juniors and won a senior flag in 2013.
Taylor, who notched 121 TSL games, is another midfielder/forward who regularly hits the scoreboard.
The signings are all the more important given the Bulldogs lost their skipper Jordan Tepper to NTFA division one side St Pats last week.
"We're not putting a ceiling on next year," Maher said of the group which made the semi-finals this year.
"There's another pre-season ahead for our young talent who are only going to get better.
"Jay and Brendan, who come from a successful Launnie era, are going to help drive the standards in terms of what we want to achieve. We're going out there to win it."
Maher and Blackberry have been mates for years.
"I grew up with Jay so we've always had that relationship and always spoken about one day doing something together," he said.
"It's hard when he's the type of player he is. He's been playing at the highest level for as long as he can.
"I've got to know Brendan over the past two months, who is a good friend of Jay. He was one of the most underrated players at State League level. To bring him to the club, it's massive for us."
Maher, who has assisted previous senior mentors Anthony Taylor and Leigh Harding, will coach from the sidelines in 2023.
The 30-year-old played the first half of this year but then sustained a bulged disc in his back.
"That gave me plenty of time to work closely with Tayls (Anthony Taylor) and (feed) that coaching bug which I've had for the past few years," he said.
Maher, who has coached a Bulldogs reserves premiership, also mentored the NTFA under-18 representative side this year.
Blackberry is excited to return to where it all began.
He spent the past nine years at the Western Storm and Launceston.
The 30-year-old is stoked to be joining a promising group that could challenge again next year.
He said loved his time in the TSL - particularly the past three seasons - but knew the time was right to get back to the kennel.
"As I've said to a few people, if I didn't step back now, I might not get the opportunity to do something like this with one of my best mates," he said.
He comes with credentials having been a Blues assistant coach the past three years.
"We'll take a lot of what we've done over the last four or five years at Launnie and try and shift it over, obviously to varying degrees," he said.
"But we want to try and bring a new style of play and way of thinking into a young, enthusiastic group."
