There was a moment that summed up the feeling behind Deloraine's 9.4 (58) to 6.8 (44) triumph against Bridgenorth on Saturday at UTAS Stadium.
It was the first time the Kangaroos had played at the prestigious venue in more than 10 years and they were raising money for the club's flood-relief effort.
Debutant Logan Howe was awarded a free-kick from 30 metres out on a slight angle in the third quarter.
The teenager converted and it sent shivers down your spine as all of the Kangaroos' players ran to him to ruffle his hair.
"And that was player driven, that was nothing to do with us as coaches or anything like that, that was just the players taking on their own endeavour, knowing it was his first senior game and first goal," coach Nathan Lowe said.
In pristine conditions, Bridgenorth got the early jump with the first two goals.
But the Roos worked their way back into the contest and trailed by one point at the first break.
It was a low-scoring second stanza so it was a big moment when Jordan Talbot streamed into an open goal square and put the Roos up 4.1 (25) to 3.2 (20) at half-time.
Forward Cody Jones slotted a set shot from 35m to put the Parrots back in front by one point in the opening minutes of the third term.
But it wasn't long before Deloraine half-forward Dominic Shegog sent a curling snap from the boundary through the big sticks to put the Roos up.
The Parrots' backline stood up throughout the clash with intercept marks and strong tackles.
Meanwhile, Deloraine had a great passage of play in the middle of the third quarter when Jonny Elmer marked at half-forward and hit Lukas Bakes up inside the arc.
Bakes kicked truly from straight in front to give the Roos the lead again and they eventually went to the final change up 7.6 (46) to 5.4 (34).
Talbot had his kicking boots on and snagged another goal in the second minute of the final stanza.
But Bridgenorth weren't finished and Sol Scott marked and converted from 25m out on a slight angle.
Their momentum was curtailed when Deloraine's Talbot dribbled through another one halfway through the quarter.
The Parrots had the play but squandered chances in front of the sticks in the dying stages of the match.
Lowe had high praise for recruit Jayden Last at half-back and lauded Talbot's game.
"Jordan started at centre half-back for us today and we missed his running power up forward," he said.
"After quarter-time we changed it up and automatically he gave us a different aspect of what our forward line looked like."
Lowe was pleased with how his group ran out the game.
"Knowing we can run out four quarters on the biggest ground in Tassie more or less is really good," he said.
The Roos played with flair which Lowe elaborated on.
"We're after a brand that you don't have to hit a target all the time to get a goal," he said.
"It's more look at the grass and look at the best option. If you can't (go there), kick it over their head and we'll just run."
Lowe said the Roos took one injury from the match.
"Coby Cook looks like he's busted his ring finger - it's popped out and gone back underneath so we lost our ruckman," he said.
Bridgenorth coach Oliver Cook described the loss as frustrating.
"It was disappointing not to come away with the win after all the work we'd done leading into round one," he said.
"But there are plenty of positives to take out of it with a young and developing group in a new program. Structurally we were okay for big periods."
Cook said the Parrots won the centre clearances, stoppages, forward-50 entries and had an impressive 10 tackles in the final quarter.
"To come away with a loss when you look at those things is disappointing," he said.
The Parrots had five debutants including Matt Chatwin, Jack Stedman, Aidan Wright, Jarrod Morley and Ryan Byard.
Cook said young talls Dylan Farquhar, who snagged two majors, and Tom Symes competed well.
Meanwhile, former AFL player Scott Selwood, who slotted one goal, was among Bracknell's best players as they fell 9.11 (65) to 8.7 (55) against Hillwood at Bracknell.
In arguably the match of the round, South Launceston scored a 12.13 (85) to 8.7 (55) victory over Rocherlea.
Recruit Jay Blackberry was best on ground in his first outing and Matthew Lee kicked five majors.
And Scottsdale, who have lost many players this season, scored a 12.10 (82) to 7.7 (49) home win against George Town. Kyle Lanham was the Pies' best with five goals.
Longford, who had the bye, play Scottsdale in their opening game on April 15.
