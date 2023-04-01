The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

NTFA premier wrap: Deloraine defeats Bridgenorth in round one

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated April 1 2023 - 6:55pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deloraine's Jordan Talbot, who kicked three goals, breaks free of Bridgenorth captain Billy Jack at UTAS Stadium on Saturday. Picture by Rod Thompson
Deloraine's Jordan Talbot, who kicked three goals, breaks free of Bridgenorth captain Billy Jack at UTAS Stadium on Saturday. Picture by Rod Thompson

There was a moment that summed up the feeling behind Deloraine's 9.4 (58) to 6.8 (44) triumph against Bridgenorth on Saturday at UTAS Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.