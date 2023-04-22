As someone in the crowd said, it was 'game on' five minutes into the final quarter at Bracknell Recreation Reserve.
The Redlegs, who had been three goals down at three-quarter time, were running riot in the opening minutes of the fourth term.
With the wind behind him, George Burn nailed a set shot from 50 metres.
Soon after, playing-coach Corry Goodluck kicked one from 30m to make it five points the difference.
Longford's Oliver Chugg banged a major through from the goal square to get one against the tide.
Bracknell quickly responded through Nathan Gore who slotted a set shot from 50m before being swooped by his teammates.
The roars got louder with each major, especially the one that put Bracknell up by two points from Burn.
At the other end, a Tigers' goal was denied by the Redlegs' Lachie Pearn who touched it on the line.
And when Longford recruit Jett Maloney marked in the pocket and missed to the left, scores were level.
A draw seemed likely as the time ticked past 22 minutes but then Bracknell's Cooper Warren took a big grab.
The bench urged him to take his time and as there was only two minutes remaining.
Warren's shot went through but a push in the back was called against Goodluck.
The mantra was "just score" in the dying stages of the match and there was a ball-up deep in the Redlegs' forward line.
With 30 seconds to go, ruck Josh Woolley launched himself into the air, punched for the line and the ball bounced through.
Longford's one last desperate run forward was thwarted by Bracknell's Brodie Robinson who marked in defence.
The fans rushed in for the song and you could barely move in the Redlegs' rooms after the 10.7 (67) to 9.12 (66) victory.
You wouldn't have heard many songs sung with more gusto.
Goodluck said it meant a lot to knock off the reigning premier and a historic rival.
"It's a healthy rivalry and the two clubs on the field, they probably don't like each other, but as they walk in the bar everyone knows everyone and it's a good vibe," he said.
"For our community, being a small community up against a big community like that, you've only got to look at the supporters in there and how much it means to them."
The playing-coach put it on his players to stand up in the final stanza and they responded.
Goodluck praised Woolley's effort in helping the Redlegs get the winning point and also for being their best on ground.
"He's played a lot of footy in Queensland and played in the TSL, he's obviously got smarts around the ground and knew if 'I punch it through we win with 10-20 seconds to go'," he said.
"So full credit to him, he's been massive for us, most clubs know we haven't got a ruckman. He's a traditional onballer so we've had to jeopardise his game to ruck for us."
There were two major injuries from the clash with Bracknell recruit Michael Musicka one of them in the second quarter.
"He got a knock on (his shoulder) and didn't want to push it any further. He's just gone to get that looked at and make sure there are no further injuries," Goodluck said.
"He said it's fine he just knows that if it gets hit properly, he probably shouldn't (keep playing).
"We thought we better bring him off with it being this early in the year and rest him."
Meanwhile, Tigers ruckman Michael Larby appeared to be in a world of pain when he was helped to the bench in the first quarter.
"He may potentially have a broken arm but we haven't been able to confirm that yet so he's gone off to hospital and we'll touch base with him," coach Mitch Stagg said.
The Tigers mentor said his side was missing some key players but they certainly wouldn't be making excuses for the disappointing result.
"Bracknell wanted the game more in the end and around the contest we got beaten at times," he said.
"But it was outside the contest, we usually own that space and we got beaten at that.
"They were a bit more efficient going forward and I thought three goals would probably be enough to hold on but as it went they wanted the game more in the end."
Longford were without Luke Murfitt-Cowen, Jaidyn Harris and Baden Alexander.
Stagg said the group would go to work on their midfield craft with Larby injured.
"(Second ruck) Sam Luttrell has played a lot of senior footy for the club," he said.
"So we've got to work with him now on that midfield craft.
"We've got handy inside midfielders but at times we're getting beaten around the contest."
He added Bracknell compressed the ground well and had the Tigers kicking long down the line which isn't usually their game.
The coach said Jake Murfett, who defended well under pressure and provided drive from the back half, was clearly the Tigers' best.
Elsewhere, Bridgenorth caused an early-season upset, coming from four points down at three-quarter time to defeat South Launceston 9.4 (58) to 7.7 (49) at Youngtown Oval.
The Parrots' Ollie Wood put in a big performance as Tom Tierney booted two majors on debut.
Hillwood led Rocherlea at every change to run out 12.3 (75) to 7.14 (56) away winners.
Nash Digney was their best and Andrew Whitemore snagged four goals.
Meanwhile, Jordan Talbot kicked four majors as Deloraine won a thrilling 7.9 (51) to 6.11 (47) home encounter against George Town.
Scottsdale, who had the bye, host Bracknell in round four.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
