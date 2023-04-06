NTFA men's premier division round one MVP votes

The coaches votes are in and it's all square at the top of the NTFA premier division MVP table.
Former Launceston player Jay Blackberry made an outstanding return to South Launceston, picking up six votes.
Meanwhile, Deloraine recruit Jayden Last, who switched from Latrobe, was rewarded for his stellar debut with six votes.
Round one leaderboard
Deloraine v Bridgenorth
Rocherlea v South Launceston
Scottsdale v George Town
Bracknell v Hillwood
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
