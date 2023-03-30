It shapes up as a ripping NTFA premier season with a host of former TSL players spread across the clubs.
The Examiner looks at where the teams are at ahead of round one.
Coach: Corry Goodluck
Captains: Sam Borlini and Kobi Latham
Last year: Third
Ins: Miller Hodge, Michael Musicka, Josh Woolley, Cooper Warren (Launceston), Finn Gutwein (North Launceston), Nathan Gore (North-West Coast), Jock Gibson (Meander Valley)
Outs: Sam Douglas (Circular Head), Matty Dennis (Melbourne), Jack Triffett, Shaun McCrossen (Latrobe), Ethan Goldfinch (Melbourne), Josh Holland, Shaun James, Glenn Dawson (retired)
Coach's comment: "We've lost a lot of people this year and brought in some new guys. We've got a new team and we'll have a new game plan. So we'll be looking to be competitive and see where we're situated to start off with and then we can work from there. We're definitely aiming to play finals and go deep into it."
Goodluck's players to watch: Sam Goodluck, Jack Ross, Sam Borlini, Oliver Gibson, Callum Mulder
Coach: Oliver Cook
Captain: Billy Jack
Last year: Eighth
Ins: Tom Cooper (returning), Adam Dickenson (UTAS Rainbows), Jack Stedman (Launceston)
Outs: Will Bonney, Jacob Bonney (Old Launcestonians)
Coach's comment: "I couldn't be more impressed with the way our group has tackled pre-season. We have constantly had 45-50 players on the track and 80 per cent of that group are 21 or under. The playing group have established and recorded a clear vision for where they want to take the club over the next three years. The hunger to learn, develop and improve has set a great foundation for us to build on."
Cook's players to watch: Solomon Scott, Matt Zanetto, James Griffiths, Jack Stedman, Dylan Farquhar, Tom Symes
Coach: Nathan Lowe
Captain: Kye Chilcott
Last year: Ninth
Ins: Tim Wildly (Western Australia), Jayden Last (Latrobe), Will Richards (South Launceston), Kye Chilcott (Launceston), Campbell Huett, Nathan Green, Matty Mitchell, Laiden Bloomfield (returning)
Outs: Tyler Kelly, Ward Rakei, Tyson Gardam (Devonport)
Coach's comment: "We won one game last year. I think we're a much better side this year and our fitness levels are much better. Last year was more of a learning curve for us. This year our depth has improved which is good, it needed to. I'm interested to see the guys learn and grow as a whole seeing as we're so young. We've got plenty of improvement to do but it's now a matter of these players sticking together for the next two to three years and seeing what they can produce together."
Lowe's players to watch: Kye Chilcott, Liam Taylor, Will Richards
Coach: Adam Zanevra and Joel Coad
Captain: Brady Gee
Last year: Sixth
Ins: Chev Deacon (Scottsdale), Scott Reitsema (Rocherlea), Nick McKinnon, Jack Hulse (Lilydale), Tallis Trudgeon (North Launceston)
Outs: Shaun Muller (retired), Chae Evans (East Coast), Angus Jefferies (Hillwood), Kaleb Canning (UTAS Lions)
Coach's comment: "We have a really young and exciting group that have stuck together and had a good crack over the pre-season. It was a disappointing ending to season 2022 so we're hungry to play finals footy in 2023. We're looking forward to developing some kids and mixing them in with our experienced guys." - Joel Coad
Coad's players to watch: Jobi Ellis, Kale Fraser
Coach: Jake Pearce
Captain: Zac Oldenhof
Last year: Seventh
Ins: Jack Tuthill, Jacob Boyd (Launceston)
Outs: Nil
Coach's comment: "Build on what we've created over the last few years and earn back some respect from the competition."
Pearce's players to watch: Archie Wilkinson, Tyson Miller
Coach: Mitch Stagg
Captain: Josh Frankcombe
Last year: Premiers
Ins: Casey Brown, Connor Riethoff, Jett Maloney (Launceston), Will Murfett, Aaron Seen (returning)
Outs: Beau Thorp (retired), Jackson Blair, Jacob Wiggers (Turners Beach), James Gillow (interstate), Joel Lloyd (overseas)
Coach's comment: "The focus has been on doubling down on the standards and behaviours we've driven over the past four years. Our expectation is to earn the double chance and push for back-to-back premierships. We're not afraid to say that, the list is in a great position to go back-to-back. We've put in a lot of work over the summer to make sure we achieve that goal."
Stagg's players to watch: Josh Gray, William Dakin
Coach: Josh Ponting
Captain: Luke Richards
Last year: Runners-up
Ins: Jake Smith (Launceston), Lochie Young (Scottsdale), Blake Pyke (North Launceston), Jayden McHenry (Hillwood), Justin Wright, Ryan Maynard, Mat Scott (returning)
Outs: Arthur Schilling (North Launceston), Joel Donaldson (interstate), Scott Reitsema (George Town)
Coach's comment: "We need to look at building on our game plan and working on our style of footy. We're coming off the back of a grand final last year and we've gone out and only improved our list so we're looking to give it a shake again and put our hand up when it gets to the business end. We've got to worry about the start of the season first and starting well."
Ponting's player to watch: Jake Smith
Coach: Ethan Petterwood
Captain: Elliot Tyson
Last year: Fifth
Ins: Bailey Seabourne (Bridport), Nathan Hagiefremidis
Outs: Chev Deacon (George Town), Mitchell Bennett (St Pats), Connor Young (North Launceston), Lochie Young (Rocherlea), Joey Robinson, Christian Barnes, Cody Kerrison, Nat Barnett, Josh Nunn, Liam Arnold, Sam McDougall, Jonty Saville, Mathew Taylor, Tom Barnett, Jed Saville (all Bridport), Ethan Steele (Perth), Daniel Berry, Jack Lanham (both moved away)
Coach's comment: "To be a competitive and professional team that enjoys their footy and is respectful and respected. To push for a spot in finals again."
Petterwood's players to watch: Lekkas Mountney, Jordan Harper, Healy Mather, Rowan Monson
Coach: Jack Maher
Captain: Jay Blackberry
Last year: Fourth
Ins: Jay Blackberry, Brendan Taylor (Launceston), Will Harper (North Launceston)
Outs: Jordan Tepper (St Pats), Josh Harris (Old Launcestonians)
Coach's comment: "You always set out to win it and I think we can really go up against the best sides this year. We're young but we've brought in some really strong structures and we're fit and firing. The boys are certainly believing so hopefully we can get on a roll early and just the ride the wave in."
Maher's players to watch: Bailey Lowe, Tom Graham, Cody Lowe
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
