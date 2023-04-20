A recreational fisherman has labeled the state government's new restrictions on bag limits for Tasmanian flathead stocks as "absolutely ridiculous".
It was announced on Wednesday interim measures would come into effect including a restriction of bag limits for sand flathead from 20 to 10 fish. The changes will be in place until October 31.
Longford Fishing Club's Tom Edson questioned why recreational fishers were being targeted, saying it made it unviable for those who could only go saltwater fishing a couple times a year.
"In my opinion it's absolutely ridiculous," Mr Edson said.
"I live in Longford, so I have to go to Bridport or Swansea and it's a two hour trip to travel to go fishing. I might get 10 fish in half an hour, or an hour. It's not viable for anyone to go for just 10 fish."
He said the restriction would likely have less of an impact on those with closer access to the coast.
"But it'll take a lot of fishermen off the sea who are from the inland," he said.
I don't see why the blame is on recreational fishers all the time.- Recreational fisher Tom Edson
Mr Edson said he would like to see quotas placed on professional fisheries that use trawlers.
"The trawlers pick up all kinds of things, including undersized flathead which is already dead when they pick them up," he said.
"I don't see why the blame is on recreational fishers all the time."
The new restrictions have barred commercial fishers from taking sand flathead from Frederick Henry and Norfolk Bays.
The minimum size limit of sand flathead had also increased from 32 to 35 centimetres, which Mr Edson said he supported recreational fisherman needing to get a reasonable weight of the catch.
While fresh water is the most accessible and popular among anglers at the Longford Fishing Club, Mr Edson said the saltwater restrictions could "curb" members to a small degree.
Meanwhile, Labor Bass MHA Janie Finlay said the government had ignored issues of dwindling recreational fishing stocks.
"The impacts now [are] a catastrophic where they could have been managed incrementally over time," Ms Finlay.
On Wednesday, Primary Industries and Water Minister Jo Palmer said scalefish species stocks had recently accessed as depleted or depleting by the Institute for Marine Antarctic Studies.
"We must make decisions today that will help our children tomorrow, and that includes ensuring the long-term sustainability of our fisheries," Ms Palmer said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.