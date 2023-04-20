After more than a month of steady increases, petrol prices are approaching levels not seen since December 2022
And there are warnings that more pain could be on the way.
According to data published by the Australian Institute of Petroleum, pump prices for unleaded have been trending upwards since late January, and as of April 16, hit 192 cents per litre.
The reverse is true for diesel prices, which have dropped about 40 cents per litre since December 2022 and averaged to 205.3 cents per litre across the state by mid-April.
This is despite prices in major mainland cities beginning to trend downwards.
Compare the Market's Chris Ford said this is largely due to a global increase in oil prices, as the value of crude oil had surged 17 per cent, but also due to a lack of competition on the island.
"Unfortunately, the signs indicate that these higher prices may be here to stay in Tasmania, despite a different trajectory on the mainland," Mr Ford said.
"The average price for unleaded 91 is nearly $2 per litre, which is 10 cents more than the current average price per litre in Sydney and Melbourne.
"Unfortunately for Tasmanians, it all comes down to competition and supply. Service stations in metro areas across Sydney and Melbourne have a much greater volume of traffic, as well as more competition which can push prices down."
Other factors in the high prices included the cost of transporting fuel to the island.
Mr Ford said motorists should always shop around for the best deals and reminded them to consider using discounts from supermarket or other reward programs.
"You might be able to find a better deal by driving just a few minutes down the road or you could discover the station you always visit is ripping you off," he said.
"Also pay careful attention to the fuel discounts available through your supermarket's rewards programs. Any offers you can utilise through roadside assistance programs and if you can redeem a shopping discount for a lower price at the bowser."
As of April 21, here is where you can find the cheapest petrol in Launceston and the surrounding region:
Launceston
The cheapest regular unleaded can be found at the Shell station at West Launceston and both the Tas Petroleum outlets at Invermay and Kings Meadows, which advertised prices of 189.9 cents per litre.
Both Tas Petroleum branches were offering the cheapest diesel, at 197.9 cents per litre.
West Tamar
NK Energy Co. at Beaconsfield is charging the cheapest regular unleaded, charging 189.9 cents per litre, and also has the cheapest diesel at 199.9 cents per litre
Other cheap outlets included United at Beaconsfield, which is charging 191.9 cents per litre for unleaded and the Ampol at Sidmouth which has diesel for 202.7 cents per litre.
George Town
United at Bell Bay has the cheapest unleaded at 189.9 cents per litre and also has the cheapest diesel at 203.9 cents per litre.
Dorset region
Most outlets throughout Dorset had regular unleaded for less than $2 per litre, with the absolute cheapest available from United on the Tasman Highway at Scottsdale for 189.9 cents per litre.
Diesel prices vary across the region and all stations in Scottsdale charging less than $2 per litre, with the cheapest also available at the United garage for 193.9 cents per litre.
Break O'Day region
For regular unleaded, the cheapest petrol can be found at St Helens where all outlets are charging less than $2 per litre, as is Tas Petroleum at Fingal which is advertising a price of 193.9 cents per litre.
Diesel prices across Break O'Day are approaching $2 per litre, however, stations at Fingal, Scamander and St Helens are all charging 199.9 cents per litre
Northern Midlands
Several outlets are offering unleaded for less than $2 per litre, with the Shell at Longford and the United at Perth charging 194.9 cents per litre.
It is hard to find diesel for less than $2 per litre, however, the Shell at Longford is charging $199.9 cents per litre and the BP at Ross is charging 198.9 cents per litre.
Meander Valley
The cheapest fuel can be found at Westbury where the Shell garage is charging 188.9 cents per litre for regular unleaded and 196.9 cents per litre for diesel.
Cheap fuel is also available at Hagley where the United outlet has 189.5 cents per litre for unleaded and diesel for 196.9 cents per litre.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
