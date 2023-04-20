South Launceston and Bridgenorth have debutants for their NTFA premier round three clash on Saturday at Youngtown Oval.
The Bulldogs' Olly Alexander and Alex Lyons have been promoted from the under-18s.
Coach Jack Maher said Alexander's dad, Drew, was considered a Bulldogs legend and his whole family had made a massive contribution to the club's administration.
"(Olly) thoroughly deserved it and there's a feel-good factor that it's just another generation coming through," Maher said.
The coach described Lyons as a lockdown defender who was part of last year's under-18 premiership side.
"He's come on in leaps and bounds in the pre-season and really pushed his name for senior footy," he said.
Maher said Grant Holt, Tom Foon and Toby Lucas were unavailable this weekend.
Bridgenorth will blood forward Tom Tierney who comes in for Jerry Griffiths who sustained concussion against Rocherlea.
"Tom won the premier division reserves goal-kicking last year and shares the lead this season, kicking 10 goals in the last two weeks," Cook said.
"Tom has hardly missed a session over pre-season this year and will be our seventh debutant for the club this season."
South Launceston are itching to get back on the park after a three-week break which included Easter and a bye.
Maher said his side's pressure around the ball was great in their five-goal round one win against Rocherlea.
He said they missed a few easy goals in the last quarter so they'd focus on finishing off games well.
Cook said the Parrots were working on how they defend as a unit.
"We're an extremely young and inexperienced side with 14 of our senior side having less than 25 games of senior experience," he said.
"I felt we maintained some really solid patches of football against Deloraine and although Rocherlea's class by foot and experience blew us away early, for an inexperienced side to come out in the second half and show the resilience and character to turn the game back into a contest was very pleasing."
It's the Bulldogs' first home game of the season with all four teams - under-18s, women, reserves and seniors - taking on the Parrots.
The clubs will be playing for the second edition of the ChilliFM Charity Cup which has been brought back after getting its first run in 2019.
Only the women's teams played for it that year with the Bulldogs taking home the silverware.
But this year the trophy will be awarded to the club with the highest accumulative score.
New South Launceston president Steve Hibbs said the event would serve as a fundraiser for The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal.
"It's something everyone in Launceston can identify with and we also know the funds from that are going to spent in our local community to support our community," he said.
"So hopefully that makes people a bit more generous."
The club will be collecting donations on game day.
Bridgenorth president and women's coach Bobby Beams said it was great to support a local charity and promote community football.
"The four games on Saturday could go any way," he said.
"It's early in the season so you just don't know."
Beams explained the Parrots and Bulldogs had a heathy rivalry with players that had crossed over from both clubs across the years.
Many footy fans would remember Beams and Hibbs played together at Bridgenorth.
"We played about 14 years together," Beams said.
"He coached me, I coached him."
Hibbs said he played almost 300 matches with the Parrots.
His son came through South's junior program and now plays seniors.
"It is a healthy rivalry, we all still get on great and have a beer afterwards and talk about what used to happen and what could happen in the future," he said.
"At the end of the day, one thing we're all on the same page about is trying to strengthen local grassroots footy because it needs a shot in the arm.
"If this can do something to help it, we'll all go in fighting for it."
The senior match starts at 2.30pm.
In other matches, Bracknell host Longford, Rocherlea welcome Hillwood and Deloriane have George Town at home.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.