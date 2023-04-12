Launceston council replacing fleet cars with EV where possible

The City of Launceston council say they are active in having electric vehicles in the council's fleet where possible.
This comes after the Climate Council released a statement signed by 120 Australian mayors and councillors calling on federal government action to fast-track affordable electric vehicles.
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said the City of Launceston became signatory to the Cities Power Partnership in October 2019 on the back of the adoption of council's inaugural Sustainability Strategy.
"In support of the partnership, then council has since unanimously endorsed five pledge items, which are reported against in its annual report each year," he said.
Those pledge items are:
Launceston council have taken a steps in this space, including adopting its Sustainability Action Plan 2022-2030, which sets out how the organisation will improve its environmental sustainability across its operations, service delivery and assets, and draws on a range of previous sustainability reports and data sources.
The only Tasmanian councils to sign the 2023 statement were mayors from Brighton, Devonport and Hobart councils.
"Local governments are doing what we can to switch to EVs, but our hands are tied. A lack of supply to Australia, and the strong federal policy to drive it, makes it difficult to transition our fleets, therefore limiting the availability of second-hand vehicles to communities," the partnership statement said.
Fossil fuel use - such as petrol and diesel - accounts for two per cent of Launceston council's overall carbon emissions, ranking it third behind the operations of the landfill at the Launceston Waste Centre, and fossil fuel gas, such as LPG.
Where practical, Launceston council had already replaced a number of vehicles in its fleet with electric-powered vehicles.
"Unfortunately, the significant cost of electric vehicles remains an obstacle for many businesses and organisations when looking to upgrade to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly option, as does the lack of a viable alternative to diesel-powered utes, which make up a significant proportion of the council's overall fleet," Cr Gibson said.
Currently, the council operates five EVs - two light vehicles and two hybrids and more recently, we became the first local government in Tasmania to commission an electric truck.
"The council will continue to look at replacing older vehicles in its fleet with more environmentally friendly options, which may include hydrogen-powered vehicles once that technology becomes more readily available," Cr Gibson said.
"From a personal perspective, I fully support the intent of today's media statement and likewise, call on the federal government to legislate fuel efficiency standards."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
