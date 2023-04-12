The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

City of Launceston already pledged to Cities Power Partnership in 2019

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated April 12 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston council replacing fleet cars with EV where possible
Launceston council replacing fleet cars with EV where possible

The City of Launceston council say they are active in having electric vehicles in the council's fleet where possible.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.