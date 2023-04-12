Labor says the detection of Potato Virus Y Tuber necrosis strain (PVYNTN) is "not small potatoes", claiming the government handling of the virus is potentially putting Tasmania's potato industry at risk.
PVYNTN, also called potato tuber necrotic ringspot disease, causes "unsightly" rings on the vegetable and can reduce yields by up to 80 per cent.
While the potato virus is not dangerous to humans, it does make affected tubers unfit for use.
The destructive virus has been detected on properties at Little Swanport, Bangor, Dunalley, Cressy, and Connellys Marsh.
Labor's Primary Industries and Water spokesperson Janie Finlay said the initial outbreak of PVYNTN in 2021 was "swept under the carpet at that time with industry left in the dark".
"After this latest detection, farmers want to know what the government is doing to determine how far it has spread, and feel let down by the fact the government's first response was to go to the media rather than talk directly with industry," Ms Finlay said.
"They are upset by how poorly managed this recent detection has been, and in particular, what has become typical of this government - failing to communicate adequately.
"The state government used to have responsibility for all certification and testing of potatoes, but now it's a user-pays system. This quasi-privatisation of services has put Tasmania's clean reputation at risk."
Ms Finlay said when PVYNTN was detected in Tasmania over 25 years ago, the industry worked really hard to remove it.
"The government must now work with industry as a matter of urgency so that together they can determine the best response to protect this important industry," she said.
