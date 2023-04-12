Community consultation on Dorset Council's updated strategic plan has been extended until mid-May, giving more residents a chance to have their say.
The strategic plan will shape how council policy addresses the community's needs and encourages investment in the municipality. It is the first of several council documents set to be reviewed.
Mayor Greg Howard said although the document was focused on the council as an organisation, it had ramifications for residents as it influenced how ratepayers' money was spent.
"It's important residents realise the strategic plan is for the council and not the municipality," Cr Howard said.
"However, the community needs to have input in what the council does and have an opinion on where the council is headed."
Cr Howard said he felt the initial consultation period was adequate but had no objection to extending the deadline to May 15.
According to the mayor, the council only received one response during the consultation round for the previous strategic plan, drafted in 2016.
The new strategy sets out the organisation's priorities to improve livability, economic development, governance and the council's environmental footprint in broad terms.
Liveability issues include catering for an ageing population and increasing engagement with third-party providers like Dorset Community House to improve the representation of young people in the community.
Economic priorities include working with third parties to improve the town's tourism prospects and lobbying the state government for road fixes.
Cr Howard said the public consultation process was often a balancing act, as the council had to look at the bigger picture when creating policy.
"As a council, we have to act in the best interest of the whole community," he said.
"That's one of the hardest things to do because sometimes what the community needs conflicts with what the community wants.
"Often the community does not have all the information, sometimes it's not possible to provide it all, but the council has to look at all the facts."
Once finalised, the strategic plan will be reviewed annually, which Cr Howard said was necessary as the local government landscape was constantly changing.
The entire strategic plan and details on how to provide feedback can be found on the Dorset Council website.
