Late on Monday, more details about the Department of Education data hack were published on the Department of Education, Children and Young People website, advising that bank account details of those paid by the department, TasTAFE students' names, dates of birth and addresses, and DECYP reference numbers were potentially compromised in the breach.
Since then, Premier Jeremy Rockliff confirmed no additional data has been released by the Russian-linked ransomware group Cl0P.
The data breach saw 16,000 Department of Education, Children and Youth documents leaked onto the dark web.
Mr Rockliff said while he would not add to the current commentary around the data breach given the security advice he had received, he confirmed that a "complex analysis of the potential data leaked" had been completed.
"We've been contacting anyone who could be affected by the data breach directly and will continue to do so," he said.
"I am advised that some 145,000 emails and 377 personal phone calls have been made to those who may have been affected.
"As well as 250,000 letters have been sent by mail to those who may not be able to be contacted via electronic means."
Mr Rockliff pledged the government would update the public when new information became available.
"It's not about not being open and transparent, of course. I'm here now answering questions," he said.
"It's about ensuring that we have a very measured response so that we don't play into the hands of criminal hackers."
The Premier's address follows calls from Labor for the government to address the data breach publicly.
Labor's Science and Technology spokesperson Jen Butler said it was good to see the government stepping up to the crisis.
"Today, we know that the Premier will be finally coming out to speak about this crisis for Tasmania," she said.
"It is the first time that the Premier has seemed to be active in the three weeks that the government has known that the Russian hackers have stolen the personal data of Tasmanians."
Former TasTAFE student Andrew Conner studied through TasTAFE eight years ago and was notified his personal information was at risk on Monday.
He said he was disappointed to see the information he had provided confidentially be potentially exposed.
"When you provide information with the agreement that it will be kept confidential and then not have that agreement upheld, it is upsetting," he said. "The data breach is a potential risk that should not have happened."
