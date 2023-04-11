The Examiner
TasTAFE students among those affected by Department of Education data breach

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated April 11 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 6:30pm
Labor's Jen Butler speaks out against the governments handling of the Department of Education data breach. Picture by Paul Scambler
Labor's Jen Butler speaks out against the governments handling of the Department of Education data breach. Picture by Paul Scambler

Late on Monday, more details about the Department of Education data hack were published on the Department of Education, Children and Young People website, advising that bank account details of those paid by the department, TasTAFE students' names, dates of birth and addresses, and DECYP reference numbers were potentially compromised in the breach.

