Creepy Creations by Ange designed for all lovers of horror

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
April 12 2023 - 5:00pm
Ange Natoli and her Creepy Creations. Picture by Paul Scambler
Inspired by a lifelong love of horror, Launceston local Ange Natoli combined passion with creativity to start Creepy Creations by Ange, where she upcycles old dolls and toys into macabre creations.

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

