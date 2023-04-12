Inspired by a lifelong love of horror, Launceston local Ange Natoli combined passion with creativity to start Creepy Creations by Ange, where she upcycles old dolls and toys into macabre creations.
Ms Natoli said her passion for horror began after she watched Tim Curry's IT when she was nine years old.
"It didn't give me a fear of clowns, but it did give me a fear of balloons," Ms Natoli said.
"I've always been horror mad, I just love it."
While working in advertising, Ms Natoli developed some health issues which forced her to work from home.
"I was getting a bit bored with work, and I wanted to do something that I could throw my advertising skills into," Ms Natoli said.
"I'm a creative person and I thought, well there's nothing quite like this in Tassie," she said.
While she assured buyers the dolls weren't haunted, each one comes with its own tragic backstory; from Don't Tickle Me Elmo who grew tired of being touched, to Sinderella and her beau, Crisp Charring.
"One of the first ones I did was a porcelain doll and I thought of the lyric, Little Miss Muffet sat on her tuffet eating her curds and whey, when along came a spider who burrowed inside her and ate all her insides away," Ms Natoli said.
"Some people say nasty things but you just let it roll off you, there's a funny side of horror and I try to add a bit of humour in there."
Ms Natoli said upcycling was an important part of her business.
"It's all about repurposing and recycling so they don't end up in landfill." Ms Natoli said.
"So many toys and dolls just get thrown out so I'll use anything, a lot of people also come to me wanting to get rid of their dolls."
She said most of her orders came from the mainland.
"It surprises me because there's quite a lot of other horror doll places in in Australia," Ms Natoli said.
"I even sent one to New York and she just loves it to bits."
Surprisingly enough, she said Halloween was her slowest period last year.
"I was so excited for Halloween thinking it was going be great," Ms Natoli said.
READ MORE: Cup home comforts for Launceston teams
"But people tend to turn to Kmart and go for the more 'traditional' halloween props."
For Ms Natoli, horror acted as an escape from reality.
"I think that the horrors in the world are way more scary than a horror film, so for me it's actually an escape," she said.
Her Creepy Creations will be on display at this year's TasPop, a non-profit Pop Culture and Cosplay exhibition.
"I'm really excited to see how that'll go because there'll be a bunch of alternative stuff there, so I think I'll fit in nicely," Ms Natoli said.
She said buyers could get in touch with her through her Facebook page, Tik Tok or Instagram.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.