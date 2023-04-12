Launceston teams were dealt superb hands in the statewide cup draws with a clean sweep of home ties for the senior sides.
In the Women's Statewide Cup, reigning champions Launceston United's reward for Saturday's 2-0 win at Burnie was a home tie against Taroona, who they beat 5-0 in the opening game of the Women's Super League season.
"We are happy to have drawn a home game," said United coach Nick Rawlinson.
"We look forward to hosting the Taroona team on two consecutive weekends later this month."
Meanwhile, the Lakoseljac Cup delivered home ties for both Launceston City and Riverside.
Daniel Syson's City side, who saw off cross-town rivals United 4-1 on Monday, will host Clarence, while Olympic have again drawn Southern Championship opposition.
Fresh from beating Barnstoneworth 6-1, Helder Dos Santos Silva's men will host Hobart United and the Portuguese coach will not be taking them lightly.
"Hobart United is very competitive side, really good players, experience coach, but we will be ready for it," he said. "They are a side that should be playing NPL.
"That's the magic of the cup, 50/50 for both teams a lot of emotion.
"Hobart United will definitely come to Riverside to give us a competitive game, with all respect they deserve we will have to be strong on the day to beat them and I'm fully confident on my squad and what we can do."
Syson welcomed the lack of travel.
"A home draw is always advantageous," he said.
"Clarence have shown they're a top side and have been tough to beat holding Strikers and South to draws. They have some top individuals in Capello Curtis and (Riley) Dillon. We will prepare and do whatever we can to get to the next round. We are getting better week by week so I'm sure it will be a great game."
Launceston City landed a clean sweep of home ties, hosting Glenorchy in the under-21 cup plus Kingborough and Devonport respectively in the under-17 girls' and boys' competitions.
United also landed an under-17 home double, welcoming Clarence and Glenorchy to Birch Avenue.
Riverside's under-21s are the only Launceston team handed a journey, facing Clarence Zebras.
The draw also threw up several derbies with Ulverstone hosting Devonport in the Women's Statewide Cup, South Hobart taking on Glenorchy in the Lakoseljac and Devonport travelling to Burnie in the under-21s.
All ties will be played on the weekend of April 28-30.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
