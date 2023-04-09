While the Easter Bunny was nowhere to be found, plenty of other animals were out and about at the Tasmania Zoo over the Easter weekend.
Well over a thousand people cleared the gates over the weekend, with families traveling as far as Melbourne to see what the zoo had to offer.
Head keeper Riley Lowe said their Easter egg hunt had been popular among young kids.
"We had about 300 kids complete our Easter egg hunt over the past couple of days, so it's been a great turnout," Mr Lowe said.
"Summer holidays tend to be a bit busier for us but any school holidays are going to be pretty busy, families are our biggest target audience," he said.
One of the zoo's most recent additions, Joh Joh the giraffe, was a very popular attraction over the weekend.
Joh Joh is 14 months old and recently came over from Queensland after an epic 48 hour non-stop journey.
He joined his two half brothers, Hunter and Tallbert, who were the first giraffes to arrive to the zoo in 2021.
Mr Lowe said everyone was loving Joh Joh.
"He's settling in well and getting along with the boys," Mr Lowe said.
He's just kind of like their shadow and follows them around and does whatever they do."
"If they're on the other side of the paddock, he'll just go stand next to them even if they're not doing anything. He just wants to be near them which is good."
He said besides Joh Joh, the Meerkats and Red Pandas were typical favorites.
Mr Lowe said they always had new things in the works at the zoo.
"We've got a couple of new species that we're working on hopefully in the next month or two, and then some other primates coming from overseas to pair up with some of our females and start some breeding groups."
He said they were constantly working on getting new species, and getting current ones into breeding programs.
"Our whole purpose is to look after endangered species, and the best way to do that is to make more of them," he said.
"So if we get a boy and girl together, and they make more of them than we're doing our job right."
"There's always something new going on here at the zoo so if you haven't been in the past year there's probably something new you haven't seen."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
