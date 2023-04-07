A vast sinkhole has opened on a Northern Tasmanian road and wet weather has lashed the region, prompting road safety warnings from Break O'Day council.
Motorists were notified of the obstruction on the Ferny Track by the owners of Pyengana Premium Meats, who said in an April 6 Facebook post the road was "impassable".
Pictures posted by the business show a large void beneath the surface of the road, which the owners said ended in "a creek at the bottom and (the hole) is already bigger than my car".
Another Facebook post by Break O'Day Council said the track was not managed by the council and that the owners of the road had been notified.
Those responsible for the road are expected to install signage warning motorists of the sinkhole.
As wet weather continued into Friday, Break O'Day Council issued another advisory, warning drivers that there was water over several roads.
A council spokesperson reminded motorists to drive safely in the wet and not to take unnecessary risks.
"Your loved ones won't mind you being a few minutes late to your Easter get together," they said.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecast for the weekend indicates a trough will move across Tasmania's North and into the Tasman Sea between Friday, April 7 and Sunday, April 9.
