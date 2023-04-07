The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Confidential Tasmanian government education files have emerged online

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated April 7 2023 - 10:15am, first published 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hackers release Tasmanian information online, Burnie school files made public
Hackers release Tasmanian information online, Burnie school files made public

Russian hackers have begun releasing confidential Tasmanian Education Department files on the internet, including one from the Romaine Park Primary School in Burnie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.