Hackers release Tasmanian information online, Burnie school files made public

Russian hackers have begun releasing confidential Tasmanian Education Department files on the internet, including one from the Romaine Park Primary School in Burnie.
The confirmed data hack followed warnings that hackers may have obtained files following the breach of a third-party file-sharing software service used by the state government.
The files online so far include an invoice marked with the name of the Burnie school, as well as applications by individual students for the Student Assistance Scheme program.
File folders released contain emails, names and other confidential information.
Minister for Science and Technology, Madeleine Ogilvie, is expected to make a statement later today, but previously said a data breach was only a possibility, and that investigations would be stepped up over Easter.
More to follow.
