To celebrate the unique strengths, abilities and perspectives of people with autism, disability support agency First Class Support Services held an open day in recognition of Autism Awareness Month.
Donning their best blue outfits, the participants played games, made posters and cooked up a storm, all while celebrating the diversity of the community.
First Class Support Services manager Nakkia Shaw said it was important to raise awareness and acceptance with events like this one.
"Understanding people with autism is important," she said.
"People with autism have a different way of thinking, learning, and processing information, but they have so much to offer our community; embracing them, their strengths, and their challenges helps to enrich the world around us.
READ MORE: New program gives power to the people
"The guys have worked really hard on creating posters and paintings and making all of the amazing food and crafts here today. It has been a really fun, positive day so far."
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, more than 205,000 Australians are autistic and one in four Australians have a family member on the autism spectrum.
"At our organisation, a lot of our participants have autism, so it is nice to celebrate them and what makes them unique," Ms Shaw said.
"It is also really nice for those that don't have autism to come in, have fun and learn a little about autism.
"No two autistic individuals are the same; however, raising awareness, acceptance and support makes a difference to all people with autism.
"April is Autism Awareness Month, and while it is important to do these things all year round, it is a great opportunity to spread the message further."
First Class Support Services participant Veronica Tunks said she enjoyed the open day, saying her favourite part was "playing the games and eating all of the blue food".
"I also made my shirt which has the hashtags Autism Awareness, Autism Acceptance and Different Not Less," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.