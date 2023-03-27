Community feedback and input are wanted for this year's Tamar Valley Peace Festival, which takes place in September.
Chair of the Tamar Community Peace Trust Donna Bain, said since the festival started in 2015, it has built around encouraging the community to talk about peace.
"It's about finding ways to embrace peace in our daily lives and solve conflict without violence," Ms Bain said.
She said this year's theme was connecting and sharing pathways to peace.
"It's based on the notion if you connect with people and learn about them and share your story, it builds friendships and connections which are the building blocks for peaceful communities," Ms Bain said.
Each year features an extensive range of community-organised activities, from bike rides and food events dance and poetry.
Last year over 150 Launceston College students walked to raise awareness for human rights during the festival.
Ms Bain said a key part of the festival was the Peace in Schools program, organised by the Peace Trust.
"We go out to schools to engage the school community and talk to young people about how they can find their voice for peace," Ms Bain said.
This year features special guest speaker and Tasmanian Australian of the Year John Kamara, who escaped war-torn Sierra Leone 19 years ago and now works to help migrants and refugees.
"He'll be out and about visiting schools in the Launceston area and sharing his story to give young people the confidence and skills to build peaceful communities," Ms Bain said.
She said the first community meeting would be held Wednesday at Kingsway bar from 5.30 pm to 6.30.
"We'd really love to see the community there on Wednesday night to share their thoughts and questions on what they might like to do for the festival this year."
The festival runs from September 17 to 23.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
