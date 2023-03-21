Magistrates says Lawless is not above the law

A man with 12 prior convictions of driving without a drivers licence appeared in court for his thirteenth offence.
Brett Anthony Lawless, a 50-year-old man pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates court to driving while not the holder of a driver's licence, driving without premium cover and failing to appear in court.
Police prosecutions said on December 6, 2022 at around 2.50pm, Lawless was intercepted by police on George Town Road at Newnham.
Prosecutions said when they pulled Lawless over, they realised he was not the holder of a driver's licence and the motor vehicle which he was driving had been unregistered and had no premium cover.
During a police interview, Lawless admitted he was driving without a licence and told police he had never held a licence, however, he said he was unaware the car was unregistered at the time he was driving the vehicle.
He also told police he was driving to the pokies at the time he was intercepted.
Magistrate Simon Brown said Lawless had a shocking record for driving without a licence and not showing up to court.
"Unlicensed driving is no minor thing," he said.
"You have 12 prior convictions for this offence, and it is an important message to send to you and others, you shouldn't be on the road.
"Your driving record is a poor one.
"People should not be on the road if they haven't passed the relevant tests."
Lawless was fined $1000 for failing to appear and was fined $500 for his driving an unregistered vehicle with no premium cover.
In relation to unlicensed driving, he was sentenced to six weeks' jail, wholly suspended for an operational period of 18 months.
He was disqualified from driving for six months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.