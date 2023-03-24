Community consultation for proposed speed limit reductions

Council has endorsed community consultation over proposed reductions to the speed limit in Launceston's CBD and the surrounding area.
Council's Roads and Traffic Team reviewed areas of most significant risk, such as shopping precincts with many pedestrians and higher-speed arterial roads.
The review found that the CBD and the Kings Meadows, Mowbray and Newstead shopping precincts are high-activity areas and recommended a reduced speed limit.
Cr Alan Harris said that the risk of fatality in a collision at 50 kilometres an hour is 85 per cent, but that if you reduce that speed to 40 kilometres an hour, the risk drops to 25 per cent.
"So when you think about our highly populated CBD and major regional shopping areas of Kings Meadows, Mowbray and the CBD, 40 kilometres an hour does seem to be a logical speed limit to me."
Cars have become bigger and more numerous over the years, said Councillor Andrea Dawkins.
"So our cities have changed. We've changed the way we use our vehicles. What we haven't changed is how our cities are laid out for the community to have still that safety that we talked about here."
"A community is not an economy of cars," Cr Dawkins said. "The community is a way that people move through it, how they use it, how much time they spend in it, how free they are to spend that time in it."
Cr Dawkins also said that while it was important to consult the community, Council should move forward without over consulting.
The proposed reductions from 60kmh to 50kmh are:
The proposed reductions from 50kmh to 40kmh are:
The outcome of the community consultation will be put to a future council meeting to determine support for the proposed changes.
If successful, Council will apply for approval with the State Government's Transport Commissioner who has final authority for speed limit changes
