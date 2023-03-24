Community consultation for proposed speed limit reductions

The Examiner
Council votes to carry out community consultation for speed limit reductions

By Charmaine Manuel
March 25 2023 - 6:55am
Council has endorsed community consultation over proposed reductions to the speed limit in Launceston's CBD and the surrounding area.

