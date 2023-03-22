$100m in Tasmanian contracts

Tasmanian artwork, interior decorations, arcade games and catering equipment will adorn the new Spirit of Tasmania vessel.
Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson said the government will secure up to $100 million of local content for the new Spirit of Tasmania ships in an effort to boost Tasmania's manufacturing industry.
Mr Ferguson said a Tasmanian hotel and catering equipment business was the latest to secure a contract for the builds.
He said further contracts with Tasmanian companies should be secured as the build progresses.
"The Rockliff Liberal Government is clearly very supportive of any Tasmanian business providing content for the new vessels," he said.
A list of businesses already supplying the vessels includes Haywards Steel building lashing pots, Norfolk Blinds creating the cabin blinds, Tas Independent Brewing Services supplying the beer and post mix systems and Challis Waters Systems supplying water stations and filters.
Artwork will be supplied by Handmark Gallery and arcade games by Vanquad vending.
The new Spirit of Tasmania vessels are under construction in Finland by Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC).
Formal construction of Spirit of Tasmania IV started last year after a traditional ceremony in Finland.
The new ships will be a similar design to the current Spirit of Tasmania vessel but can carry more passengers, passenger vehicles and freight.
The first vessel was due to be completed at the end of 2023 but this timeline was extended into 2024, with both vessels now to be in operation by the end of 2024.
