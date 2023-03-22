The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Tasmanian artwork, interior decorations and catering equipment to feature on Spirit of Tasmania

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated March 22 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
$100m in Tasmanian contracts

Tasmanian artwork, interior decorations, arcade games and catering equipment will adorn the new Spirit of Tasmania vessel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.