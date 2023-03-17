The Examiner
Daniel Peter Jermy, 45, will spend the next seven weeks in jail

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
March 17 2023 - 12:00pm
Daniel Peter Jermy Picture Facebook

A Newstead man who tried to substitute animal urine for his own in a bid to avoid a positive drugs test and cancellation of a home detention order will spend seven more weeks in jail.

