The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Kyle James Wadley scammed people on Facebook for more than $130k worth of items

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
March 16 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man scammed people by sending them fake receipts

A man who scammed people on Facebook by sending them fake screenshots of banking transactions in a single month amassed over $130,000 worth of items in a bid to pay off a substantial drug debt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.