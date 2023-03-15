A joint operation between three Tasmanian authorities targeted a number of illegal activities at the entrance of the Bellingham to Bridport Traverse.
Tasmania Police, State Growth Transport inspectors and Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service rangers were on patrol over the weekend in the North-East.
The operation focused on checking traffic entering and leaving the Traverse.
Sergeant Robert King said two people returned positive drug tests, 18 vehicles defects had been issued and three infringement notices.
He said 254 random breath tests had been conducted.
"The operation was aimed at making sure people were safe, providing education, and protecting the surrounding environment," Sergeant King said.
"Recreational vehicles such as trail bikes, quad bikes and buggies were stopped, and we were happy with the overall engagement and behaviour of people we spoke to during this time."
He said drones had been used to monitor activities within the sand dunes and beach areas from the air.
All vehicles stopped were provided with a pamphlet outlining the rules and regulations for use of the area.
Anyone who witnesses people breaking those regulations can contact Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service on 1300 827 727 (Mon-Fri, 9am-4:30pm) or police on 131 444.
