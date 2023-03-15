In the 2022 calendar year, 1,743 offenders were charged with drink driving offences in Tasmania.
State Road Safety Coordinator Inspector Gary Williams said whenever motorists get behind the wheel, they must always remember the fatal five: Speeding, Fatigue, Seat Belts, Inattention and drink driving.
"Being caught drink driving has many consequences, but causing a crash that results in serious injury or death is life-changing for everyone involved," Inspector Williams said.
"Always have a plan B if you plan on consuming alcohol," he said.
The Sober Driving Program, a program which provides accurate information about alcohol to participants, explains the short and long-term effects of alcohol on the body and explains how alcohol affects the ability to drive safely.
The program helps to develop participants' understanding of the effects and costs of drink driving for themselves and the community and assists participants in developing essential skills and positive attitudes for safe driving.
A spokesperson for the Department of Justice said a focus for the program is relapse prevention.
"The program requires the active involvement of participants and draws on their life experiences. It identifies one of the causes of relapse into old drink driving behaviours is the inability of people to be assertive with themselves and others," the spokesperson said.
"There is a session of the program dedicated to providing information and strategies for participants to avoid relapse, including assertive communication skills," they said.
The program's key focus areas are developing participants' understanding of the consequences of drink driving and implementing person-centred relapse prevention plans.
In the program's final session, participants develop a plan with specific strategies to avoid driving drunk in the future. The plan identifies relapse prevention strategies that include stress management and using a support structure or network.
The Sober Driver Program was introduced into Community Corrections in July 2008. The Department of Transport originally developed the program in New South Wales. Studies conducted in NSW found that offenders who completed this program are over 40 per cent less likely to re-offend within two years of completion than similar offenders who received sanctions alone.
The Sober Driver Program is for repeat drink driving offenders who;
During the 2021 - 2022 financial year, a total of 45 participants completed the Sober Driver Program within Tasmania.
Angie Lee Peters - 0.325
Peters was driving nearly seven times over the legal limit because she wanted to take her cat to the vet. Read more here https://bit.ly/3IsjM3v
Natasha Jane Cabalzar - 0.261
A Trevallyn banker who registered a blood alcohol concentration nearly five times the legal limit and collided with a gutter has copped a massive fine and said she was "horrified" by her actions. Read more here https://bit.ly/3I2aMRj
Dominic John Porter - 0.258
A Launceston man recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.258 after crashing his Holden Commodore utility into the back of a car in East Launceston. Read more here https://bit.ly/3mFdBB1
Brandon James Gallagher - 0.246
A young man who threatened to headbutt a police officer and blow his head off with a shotgun, also drove four times over the legal limit, and was seen wearing a green bathrobe at the time of the offence. Read more here https://bit.ly/3T8gCpE
Nicole Louise Redman - 0.219
A drink-driver nearly backed into a police car when she reversed unsafely out of her driveway, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard. Read more here https://bit.ly/41Zjc5e
Shydan Maccari Warren - 0.208
A Ravenswood man rode an unregistered dirt bike without a helmet in Cimitiere Street with a blood alcohol reading of 0.208, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard. Read more here https://bit.ly/3mFdVjd
Drew John Tyson - 0.178
A man who was banned from driving for two years after returning a high level reading, was spotted by police driving on a number of separate occasions while disqualified, and when he was pulled over, he told them he was his twin brother. Read more here https://bit.ly/3yx9TvC
Rebecca Stosh - 0.175
A 30-year-old woman crashed into a parked car on Christmas morning after having a few glasses of wine and was over three times the legal limit. Read more here https://bit.ly/3Jt05Jq
Maxwell John Ralph Baillie Cameron - 0.141
A 30-year-old man who was nearly three times over the legal alcohol limit fell asleep at the wheel and drove on the wrong side of the road and sliced his finger off. Read more here https://bit.ly/3Lb3Nsq
Caitlin Margaret McQueen - 0.136
A woman who told police officers that she would burn their house and their neighbours' homes pleaded guilty to a raft of offences. Read more here https://bit.ly/3ZV923L
Brodie James Jurgens - 0.136
A man who crashed his car on the Bass Highway pleaded guilty to drink driving and was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court. Read more here https://bit.ly/3ysE33b
Gavin Terence Brooks - 0.135
A man who was drunk and speeding to get to a dinghy sailing competition has been sentenced to an eight-month home detention order. Read more here https://bit.ly/3l391fm
Carl Timothy Stonjek - 0.132
Stonjek pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle while exceeding the prescribed alcohol limit. Police prosecutors said on November 12, 2022 at about 7.25pm, police intercepted Stonjek for an RBT. According to a statement of police facts, Stonjek returned a BAC of 0.132 grams and admitted to consuming four beers and a few ciders.
Christian Patrick Retalick - 0.117
Retalick was driving late at night on the East Tamar Highway and crashed his vehicle in the middle of the highway because he was reaching for a cheeseburger. Read more here https://bit.ly/3XFaR3c
Matthew Howard Harvey - 0.117
A St Helens concreter and builder tried to evade police by stopping his car and running away because he knew he was over the limit. Read more here https://bit.ly/42f6FLa
Stephen Bassett - 0.116
A 63-year-old man pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle while exceeding the alcohol limit, common assault, destroying property, and disorderly conduct in what can only be described as a bizarre set of circumstances. Read more here https://bit.ly/3mEC0GI
Reuben Hringngen - 0.113
A drunk man who was standing outside Macca's at about 1am, asked police to take him through the drive-through. Read more here https://bit.ly/420fok8
Annette Maree Spence - 0.100
A woman who consumed six Jack Daniel's cans was pulled over by police for a random breath test. When police asked her why she was driving, she said she was "driving to get laid" Read more here https://bit.ly/3YAbn38
Tiarna Lee Black - 0.095
A woman who came face-to-face with police in her vehicle, revved her engine and accelerated away from the scene. Read more here https://bit.ly/3LbjFeA
