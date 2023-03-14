The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

TT-Line, truck driver fined for pony deaths

Sandy Powell
By Sandy Powell
March 15 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 16 horses were discovered dead after a Bass Strait crossing aboard the Spirit of Tasmania in January, 2018. Picture by Rodney Braithwaite

For each dead horse, a ferry operator and a truck driver have been fined a little more than $5000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandy Powell

Sandy Powell

Senior Reporter

Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.