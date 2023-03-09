The Examiner
Luke Edward Westphal was distraught over death of dog

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated March 9 2023 - 11:02am, first published 11:00am
Luke Edward Westphal walking from the Launceston Magistrates Court.

A Binalong Bay "loner" shot arrows at police officers during a siege after becoming upset at the euthanasing of his pet dog, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

