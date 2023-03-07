Sawmill owner and former Tasmanian Greens member of state parliament Kim Booth has backed a call for a coronial inquest into factors contributing to the death of his employee Kevin Brooks.
Mr Brooks, 64, was killed in a crash on the Bass Highway about 6.20am on May 25, 2022 and no charges have ever been laid over his death.
He was riding his motorcycle to work when a motionless heavy transport vehicle contributed to a preliminary crash involving several vehicles. A subsequent crash, in which Mr Brooks was hit by a truck, resulted in his death
"Kevin was killed in a crash that demands clear and unambiguous explanations," Mr Booth said.
"It beggars belief that a truck could plough into and kill a decent family man with no recriminations."
Mr Brooks' daughter and family members want a coronial inquest to find some answers.
Mr Booth said Mr Brooks was an extraordinary man with whom he had worked closely with since retiring from parliament.
"I had the privilege of calling him a friend," he said.
"You would go a long way to find a smarter, harder-working and decent human being than Kevin and the world is a lesser place without him.
"This was an avoidable tragedy that requires a full public coronial inquest and Kevin's family deserve no less."
Mr Booth said it appeared an over dimension load was stopped on the Bass highway in the dark without adequate warning lights.
"Were the regulations around carrying over dimension or overweight loads being followed? " he asked.
"If the regulations allowing a train to be carried on a public highway in the dead of night were being followed , then the regulations are manifestly deficient "
Mr Booth said the responsible minister must explain to every road user why it was seemingly okay to cart the load without adequate warning lights or traffic control.
Mr Booth asked whether Tasmania Police had a role in the heavy vehicle transport.
"Is it that police were present that no charges are being laid," he asked.
"Why wasn't the road closed and where were the hazard lights that would have stopped or warned the drivers that ploughed into vehicles and killed Kevin?"
"If I was still in parliament I would have the Minister on the rack over this and Premier Rockliff should demand his Minster give a full explanation as to why apparently no charges will be laid."
Tasmania Police have said in a statement: "An extensive crash investigation was undertaken, and consultation has occurred with the Director of Public Prosecutions regarding appropriate charges. The matter is now before the Coroner."
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
