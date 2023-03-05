In 1963, Jack Brabham was seen flying through the streets of Launceston in his Brabham BT Repco Grand Prix car because he was running late for the South Pacific Championships in Longford.
Longford Motoroma event co-ordinator Justin Brown said the group wanted to reenact the event for the first time ever in a replica car to celebrate the 60-year anniversary.
"He was running late and he didn't have time to load it on the trailer so he thought, 'hang on I've got to get out to practice, I've got to be there, we can save ourselves 10 minutes by driving out' and that's what he did," Mr Brown said.
"We want people to know about the history, and we believe that this was a really good way of doing it, and we'll certainly be doing this every year from now on."
Mr Brown said it would be quite a sight for Tasmanians to see a replica of a Grand Prix car on the highway.
"It has got a permit to be on the road, so it's not doing anything wrong," he said.
James Kirkland, who had the responsibility of replicating the drive, said the car had more than 400 horsepower and was a "pretty awesome thing to drive".
Mr Kirkland has been building cars all his life, and said he had no lack of satisfaction recreating the Brabham.
"It's wild. It certainly gets the adrenaline pumping and you are certainly in the moment," he said.
"The driving position almost seems impossible, you are pretty much lying on your back. When you are out there it feels perfect, everything just works out as it should."
John Arthur 'Jack' Brabham was a three-time world champion, winning titles in 1959, 1960 and 1966. He won his first two titles in a rear-engined Cooper he helped to develop. His third title was won in a Brabham, which made him the only driver to become champion in a car of his own make.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
