The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Timber transporter Les Walkden pleads guilty

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
March 7 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Truckies' fatigue management shortcoming

Tasmania's biggest log cartage company Les Walkden Enterprises, failed to ensure a fatigue management system for its drivers, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.