The opening day of the crop maze at the Rupertswood Farm drew hundreds of Northern Tasmanians who were keen to check out the maze and partake in numerous family activities.
Anna Clark, alongside her husband Rowan, have been developing crop art for the past 10 years.
"We have chosen an eagle for our design. We always see the wedge-tailed eagles up here. We just felt that was a fitting one," Ms Clark said.
"They always go and perch up in the trees and I've seen them down here in the courtyard.
"They seem to come out when the maze is on."
The maze draws in thousands of visitors to the farm each year, with Mr Clark predicting they would once again have around 10,000 through the gates.
Ms Clark said it was great to see lots of families attending the opening day.
"We've had a good day and I've been very fortunate with the weather. We had a big storm last night, but it's all cleared today," she said.
"I didn't get much sleep last night, I was very concerned about the amount of rain but then it was actually perfect.
"I mean, it just really cleared everything up and freshened everything up."
Mr Clark said he had drawn inspiration for the design from his interactions with the bird.
"The wedge-tailed eagle is iconic to the Tasmanian landscape," Mr Clark said.
"For a threatened species, we certainly do see a lot of them soaring above the farm, particularly around this time of the year when the crop maze is open."
Agriculture Minister Jo Palmer said she was delighted to be at the event.
"What an exceptional gift Rowan and Anna Clark have given us here, to put on an event like this where we have the opportunities to come with our families, grandkids, children and friends," Ms Palmer said.
"I've got my husband and my two boys here as well. We have already gone through one of the little mazes."
The maze is open for five weekends before the crop is harvested for silage.
Tickets can be purchased online.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
