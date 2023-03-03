The Examiner
Businesses all over the state are negotiating contracts that are as much as double their old rates

By Benjamin Seeder
March 4 2023 - 4:30am
Kate Daley is expecting price increases of 200 per cent when she signs her new electricity contract. Photo by Paul Scambler.

Businesses all over the state are negotiating contracts that are as much as double their old rates, but many of them won't be eligible for a new government scheme aimed at easing energy hardship, says Kate Daley, Launceston Chamber of Commerce president.

