A former Tasmanian woman says she is seeking justice for her father who was killed in a tragic crash on the Bass Highway last year.
Jackie Brooks' father Kevin Brooks died after a truck struck him while he was a bystander at a crash site about 6.20am on March 25.
The bizarre chain of events started when a westbound heavy transport vehicle stopped short of the Illawarra Road overpass on the Bass Highway about 6.15am.
Several vehicles, including Mr Brooks on his motor cycle, were stopped behind the vehicle when Mitchell Jeffrey Harvey, 21, crashed his Volkswagon Amarok into a Toyota Hilux which in turn hit a Mitsubishi Triton which then struck Mr Brooks' motorcycle.
Mr Brooks, 64, was knocked off the bike, but was struck in a subsequent crash by a westbound Polytec truck.
In the Launceston Magistrates Court, Amarok driver Mr Harvey was fined $300 for the first crash for driving without due care and attention and failing to keep a proper lookout.
Magistrate Evan Hughes was told that police did not hold Mr Harvey responsible for the subsequent fatal crash.
Tasmania Police declined to lay any further charges over the crashes, including the driver of the truck that struck the motorcyclist.
"An extensive crash investigation was undertaken and consultation has occurred with the Director of Public Prosecutions regarding appropriate charges," a spokesperson said.
"The matter is now before the Coroner."
Ms Brooks said that there were numerous questions surrounding the crashes that needed to be answered in a coronial inquest.
"We have been told that the traffic was stopped in the dark on a 110km/h section of the Bass Highway," she said.
"It was a large truck carrying a train and possibly there were concerns about the weight of the vehicle on the overpass where traffic had to be stopped to allow the truck to cross the bridge."
"But the truck driver who struck my father has not been charged with anything and didn't have to appear in court."
Ms Brooks said that her family had vigorously pursued justice for Mr Brooks.
"We have tried to communicate with police, accident investigators, the Coroner's office, but the majority of our questions remain unanswered," she said.
"Who is hiding the real facts of this crash?
"Where was traffic control, why was it that the transport was occurring at that time of the day in peak hour traffic times in the dark?
"We believe multiple people are responsible and the truck driver should have been charged."
"My father's death will not be swept under the carpet and classed as a 'tragic accident'
"His death could have been prevented. We will find justice."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.