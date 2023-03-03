Calvary Healthcare will hold a crisis meeting with visiting medical officers at its two Launceston hospitals after complaints that the quality of care for consumers is being compromised.
The VMOs, who include surgeons and anaesthetists, expressed dissatisfaction with local leadership and management practices in a letter to national executive officer Martin Bowles.
Low staff morale had followed a continual loss of clinical expertise across health care professional teams, the VMOs told Mr Bowles.
"We believe the quality of care for consumers is being compromised and a growing sense is [sic] disquiet leading to reputational damage about Calvary Care Launceston as a quality health care provider within the community of Launceston," the letter said.
The crisis meeting comes just weeks after the state government facilitated a site for a co-located 128-bed private hospital at the Anne O' Byrne Centre on the corner of Howick and Charles streets in Launceston.
Premier and Health Minister, Jeremy Rockliff, said of the announcement: "Our government has a strong track record on delivering critical health infrastructure and this location shift will deliver better results for the community."
A statement from Calvary to The Examiner said: "Calvary values the important relationships we hold with our Visiting Medical Officers (VMOs) and we are committed to engaging directly with them in an open and transparent manner, consistent with how we embrace and support all members of our workforce.
"We have responded to the request and scheduled a meeting, in line with our commitment to providing high quality and safe care to those we serve."
The VMOs' letter, believed to have been signed by about 15 doctors, mentioned heightened dissatisfaction with the general manager's ability to meet the needs of consumers.
"[It is] evidenced by inconsistent clinical governance processes, reduced partnering, transparency and accountability for decision making," the letter said.
The letter referenced heightened concern and awareness of "low staff morale through voiced reports from staff about current leadership practices, promoted through the lens of blame and diminishing behaviours."
VMOs said a disruption of anticipated admissions, service delivery, and the quality and safety of consumers had resulted from a reduced focus on accountability for decision making.
The letter said a loss of reputation within the community was being conveyed openly within peer services and organisations.
In the February 6 letter, the VMOs requested an urgent meeting with Mr Bowles and the local board of directors encompassing both operational and governance issues.
Calvary said the new private hospital would comprise of 128 in-patient beds, 40 day beds, and 10 operating theatres, as well as two cardiac catheterisation labs and two procedure rooms.
"This will ultimately reduce demand pressures on Launceston General Hospital," Mr Bowles said at the time.
"Patients will be able to receive various health care services including general medical and surgical treatment, and specialist services including gastrointestinal, cardiology, oncology, gynaecology, radiology, pathology, palliative care, and mental health."
The new private hospital is expected to be completed in 2026.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
