Angry teachers will strike next week after 'inaction' on school support

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated March 2 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 11:31am
Strike action: Teachers will walk off the job on March 10

Disgruntled teachers who are angry with what they say is the state government's inaction on education are walking out of classrooms and schools on March 10.

