Disgruntled teachers who are angry with what they say is the state government's inaction on education are walking out of classrooms and schools on March 10.
Teachers will stop work at 1.30 pm on Friday and not return to schools and colleges for the remainder of the day.
The action was prompted by what the union said was a failure to meet the March 1 deadline for a new Teachers Agreement.
Australian Education Union president David Genford said the Rockliff government could stop the action by immediately investing in in-class support for every student, and workload solutions to keep teachers in classrooms.
But the state government appear to remain resolute on their education offerings thus far.
Mr Rockliff said a fair, reasonable and affordable offer was made to the AEU on February 27 that included salary increases for teachers, improved working conditions and increased in-class support.
He said it was disappointing to hear of further potential stop work action as it would be disruptive to student learning, and delay teachers receiving the significant benefits currently on offer."
"The offer provided reflects the importance of providing more time for teachers to teach," Mr Rockliff said.
"It ensures we are investing in more school support staff in classrooms to support learners, and to make sure students are getting the individualised attention they may need."
Mr Genford said the Walk off for Workload stop work action was prompted by inaction on worsening working and learning conditions.
"For more than 18 months educators have been desperately calling on the Rockliff Government to address the workload issues in our schools and colleges that is seeing student learning falling and educators walking away," Mr Genford said.
"Teachers and Principals do not wish to inconvenience families, but we take this action for our students who are missing out on in-class support and suffer the most when excessive workloads drive teachers out of our classrooms. It's the only choice we have to get the Rockliff Government to invest in the workload solutions needed to lift learning."
He said improving outcomes for students was not a priority for the government.
"It is unacceptable that the Rockliff Government has sat on its hands while student learning suffers and more teachers burnout," he said.
"Stop work action is the final straw for educators, but teachers are prepared to continue taking action until real solutions to lift learning in Tasmania are implemented."
