Bagpipes and drums will descend on Launceston's City Park in a procession celebrating the St Andrew's Caledonian Pipe Band 90th anniversary at the Big Day Oot. There will be performances, highland dancing, Scottish food, clan history displays, a medieval display, and free face painting. Later in the evening the band will be hosting a Ceilidh, Scottish dance, at the Grand Chancellor. For tickets visit the Event Brite Website.
Cardboard boxes will be pushed to its limit at the Soggy Bottom Cardboard Box Boat Regatta at its new location - Launceston's Cataract Gorge. The family-friendly event will include a mix of on-water and off-water activities for all ages. Funds raised at this year's regatta will go towards JCP Youths-at-risk programs and Diabetes Tasmania's family camp programs. People are invited to register their team online at www.soggybottomregatta.com.au
Drawing inspiration from a Tasmanian icon, the wedge-tailed eagle, the maze at Rupertswood Farm is officially ready for the public to tackle. It will be a buzz for its inaugural gala day, which will bring a day filled with live music, food stalls and face painting at the Hagley maze. Farm favourites will also be had during the day, including sheep dog demonstrations. Visitors can puchase tickets online at www.rupertswoodfarm.com.au
Trucks will be taking to Northern streets in a convoy in support of the Royal Flying Doctor Service Tasmania. The 40th Annual Truck Run organised by the Tasmanian Truck Owners and Operators Association leave Launceston at 9am and will travel to Longford Showgrounds. Activities ranging from pony rides to a plane simulator will be at hand from 10am at the showgrounds. Entry is via a gold coin donation.
Book lovers will have the opportunity to support their local library by making a purchase at the annual book sale at St Ailbie's Hall. The initiative led by Friends of the Library volunteers, and organised by the Lions Club of Riverside and Launceston Library, will see thousands of books and other goods up for sale. Funds raised go to the five Northern libraries.
Children dreaming of riding in hot rods, muscle cars and vehicles of all shapes and sizes will get the chance at the annual Cars For Kidz. A sausage sizzle, coffee and ice cream van, and face painting will also be available on the day. It will all be taking place at the Naitonal Automobile Museum, Launceston. More information is available at Cars for Kidz on Facebook.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
