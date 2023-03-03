The Examiner
Launceston what's on over March 4, 5

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
March 3 2023 - 4:00pm
Big Day Oot is on today to celebrate St Andrew's Caledonian Pipe Band 90th anniversary. Picture by Paul Scambler

Big Day Oot

March 4

Bagpipes and drums will descend on Launceston's City Park in a procession celebrating the St Andrew's Caledonian Pipe Band 90th anniversary at the Big Day Oot. There will be performances, highland dancing, Scottish food, clan history displays, a medieval display, and free face painting. Later in the evening the band will be hosting a Ceilidh, Scottish dance, at the Grand Chancellor. For tickets visit the Event Brite Website.

