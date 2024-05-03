The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Candidates make final bids for Legislative Council as election draws near

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated May 3 2024 - 4:40pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Greens leader Cassy O'Connor will represent the party in the upcoming Legislative Council election. Picture by Rod Thompson
Former Greens leader Cassy O'Connor will represent the party in the upcoming Legislative Council election. Picture by Rod Thompson

While the state election took place just six weeks ago, thousands of Tasmanians will head back to the polls this weekend to lodge another vote.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.