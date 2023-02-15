It's a bird, it's a plane, wait - it's a giant Tasmanian wedge-tailed eagle that's been carved into the field at Rupertswood Farm.
The intricate design is the handy-work of farmer Rowan Clark, who is celebrating 10 years of developing crop art.
Mr Clark said he had drawn inspiration for the design from his interactions with the bird.
"The wedge-tailed eagle is iconic to the Tasmanian landscape," Mr Clark said.
"For a threatened species, we certainly do see a lot of them soaring above the farm, particularly around this time of the year when the crop maze is open."
He guessed the combination of lush vegetation and hidden pathways had attracted the birds of prey.
"Once, a pair of wedgies was a rare occurrence but it is certainly more common place nowadays," he said.
The maze draws in thousands of visitors to the farm each year, with Mr Clark predicting they would once again have around 10,000 through the gates.
The maze will be open to the public from Saturday, March 4.
The following day the farm at Hagley will host its inaugural gala day to celebrate the start of the season.
The maze is open for five weekends before the crop is harvested for silage.
Tickets can be purchased online.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.