Tasmania's oldest pipe band is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, however, its current members suspect it may have technically existed for more than a century.
The St Andrews Caledonian Pipe Band was established in 1933 by Bob Mackenzie and is based in Launceston. Prior to its creation, the city had two separate pipe bands, - St Andrews, and the Caledonian. It is believed that those two groups were formed in the early 1900's after an influx of Scottish immigrants relocated to Northern Tasmania to work at Patons and Baldwins wool mill on Glen Dhu Street, which is now the Door of Hope.
The two groups eventually merged, however, the date of that milestone is up for debate, as Margaret East -who is the daughter of Mr McKenzie - said a newspaper clipping dating back to the 1920s introduced the band by its current name. Regardless of how long the group has actually existed, for Ms East - now in her 70's - it has been part of her life since childhood and she is very proud of it.
"I hope to see the band's 100 year anniversary too - that would be great," she said.
"Its more than just a band, its an opportunity for us to gather as a community like we've done for decades - there are so many good memories that have been made since it was created and we'd like to keep that going."
A similar sentiment was echoed by former pipe major Rodney Swan, and current drum major Peter Scales, the latter of which said a trip to Scotland with the band several decades ago was one of the best moments of his life, and brought a tear to his eye.
The band is set to celebrate its anniversary with a performance in City Park on March 4 beginning at 10am, as well as a Ceilidh - a traditional Scottish or Irish social gathering - beginning at 7pm the same day at the Hotel Grand Chancellor.
The City of Launceston council are also set to hold a function at the Town Hall Reception Room on March 2 to recognise the band's milestone achievement.
