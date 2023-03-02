The St Andrew's Caledonian Pipe Band will be celebrating 90 years of continuous playing this year.
To commemorate this achievement they'll be hosting a fun-filled Big Day Oot at City Park on Saturday.
There will be performances, highland dancing, Scottish food, clan history displays, a medieval display, and free face painting.
Fans of the TV show Outlander will have a chance to use a themed photo booth featuring characters from the show.
The band has also organised an evening event with traditional Celidh dancing for everyone to participate it.
No experience is necessary and participants won't need a partner as it's group style of dancing.
There will also be a raffle, lucky door prize and a cake to celebrate the event.
Bookings for the evening event are necessary.
Tickets available through eventbrite.
Visit the band's Facebook page for more information.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
