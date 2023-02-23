Youngtown Rotary has made a last-minute decision to switch its popular Soggy Bottom Cardboard Box Boat Regatta to Cataract Gorge for this year's event.
The regatta has traditionally been held at Waverley Lake, but the lake has recently suffered poor water quality readings. It's believed that the water quality has been affected by wildlife and warm weather.
Organisers have decided to hold the event in Cataract Gorge's First Basin swimming pool.
Leigh Dyson from the Rotary Club said that in addition to the pool, participants will be able to enjoy the other facilities and open space in the Gorge.
Mr Dyson also said that after the event, participants will have the opportunity to visit the Australian Maritime College "to find out how technology is being used to design the boats of the future."
This year's event, held on March 5, will support JCP Youth's at risk programs and Diabetes Tasmania's family camp programs.
Launceston Mayor Danny Gibson said he was pleased the Council had been able to work with event organisers to secure an alternate location.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
