'Relish the opportunity': Tasmania's landmark fixture to add latest chapter

A now-landmark fixture in the Tasmanian Netball League calendar, Saturday night's Northern derby will be the latest chapter in a book littered with big moments.
Starting at 6pm at their shared Silverdome home, the league's two undefeated sides (both 5-0) Northern Hawks and Cavaliers will battle it out for the first time since last season's grand final for a chance to claim top spot.
Both with wins against the competition's strongest Hobart-based team Cripps Waratah, the Hawks and Cavs have both outlined themselves as premiership contenders yet again.
"We're pretty up and about and keen to take it up to them," Cavs co-coach Lou Carter said.
For last year's runners-up it has been something of a mixed bag when it comes to contests, with three double-digit wins and two by just three goals, including last week's triumph over Cripps.
"We welcome those games because it's nice for our young, developing players to feel the pressure," Carter said.
She added that while the Hawks' dominant 36-goal win against the same opponents could point to a gulf in class between the two sides, the Cavs will use their exposure to close contests as a competitive advantage.
Already fielding a young defensive end in the teenage trio of Paige O'Neill, Lily Case and Matilda Allen, the Cavs will attack the derby with another elevated player from the 19-and-under's side.
"We have elevated permanently Sophie Blackberry, who we have given a few minutes leading up to this game," Carter said.
"We've had 50 per cent of our girls come out from 19s and they will certainly relish the opportunity to play against the best side in the competition."
As two-time reigning premiers, the deserving title which Carter has given the Hawks is not one that plays on coach Maddie Walker's mind, with her fully-fit squad raring to go for what should be an "exciting" game.
"We've been training and we've been planning for this moment," she said.
"It's a great time to see where we stand in the competition and it's a great opportunity for the North to see the best players in Launceston out there on the court."
With an average winning margin of 42.8 goals, the Hawks have done nothing to question their ability to compete for a three-peat, but Walker insisted there was still plenty of work to do.
"There's still ways we can improve and always things we can do better, there's always opportunities for us to create new links out there on the court, new combinations out there and of course, new strategies," she said.
