'Pandering to prejudice', Liberal MP tables petition

A petition tabled in Tasmanian Parliament has been labelled harmful to the trans community by LQBTQIA+ advocates.
On February 28, Liberal MHA Lara Alexander tabled a petition in regards to Tasmanian Law Reform Institute report into conversion practices and recommendations.
The petition, which Ms Alexander said she was asked to start in June 2022 by a Bass constituent, has 3190 signatures.
The petition asked the House of Assembly to assist gender confused children and protect the rights of parents, health practitioners and others as they seek best outcomes.
It has asked for discussions with health practitioners, legal experts, religious and ethnic community leaders.
The petition stated the recommendations would "restrict parents and medical practitioner's capacity to choose what is in the best interests of their children and patients, but potentially criminalise them and others who seek to assist".
It stated parents should be free to choose their preferred specialist.
Equality Tasmania spokesperson Rose Boccalatte said the petition was perpetuating myths about conversion legislation and about young trans people.
"The petition suggested parents and doctors rights are at-risk which is untrue and it suggested young trans people are harmed by affirming care which is the opposite of the truth," she said.
Ms Boccalatte said many of the claims were unfounded.
"We urge the government to implement its commitment to a ban on conversion practices as quickly as possible so no people LGBTIQA+ are harmed by this discredited quackery," she said.
"The first priority of our political leaders must be to prevent harmful conversion practices and to affirm young trans people, not pander to prejudice."
Labor spokesperson MP Ella Dixon said Labor was pleased the government announced they would bring legislation to ban conversion practices but was cautious over action.
"It is deeply concerning that neither the premier nor the attorney general mentioned this in their speeches to parliament this week," she said.
"Coupled with Ms Alexander's forum and petition, the government needs to make it clear - are they still committed to this important law?"
Greens Greens Leader Cassy O'Connor said conversion practices are a further trauma to already marginalised people and was a "barbaric" practice.
"Ms Alexander's petition has the potential to add further to that harm," she said.
"We call on the Member of Bass to recognise the damage actions like this can cause, stop siding with people who want to pick on a minority, and to stand up for all her constituents regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
